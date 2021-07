Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 23:34 Hits: 5

Several thousand people protested in front of the Georgian parliament on Sunday evening (Jul 11), demanding that the ex-Soviet nation's prime minister resign over the death of a journalist who was attacked and beaten by anti-LGBT protesters.

