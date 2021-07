Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 23:42 Hits: 5

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday (Jul 12) urge caution as he is expected to confirm plans to remove nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from JulĀ 19, despite a surge of cases to levels unseen for months. Earlier this week Johnson set out proposals to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-uk-england-restrictions-plans-ease-masks-wearing-15202878