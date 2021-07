Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 23:49 Hits: 5

Italians poured into streets and squares in massive numbers on Sunday (Jul 11) as the national football team beat England to win Euro 2020, celebrating a success widely seen as a rebound from the heartbreak failure of not qualifying for the last World Cup.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/italy-erupts-in-celebration-after-euro-2020-football-triumph-15203536