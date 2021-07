Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 01:55 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration on Sunday (Jul 11) upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a US response under a mutual ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/south-china-sea-us-biden-blinken-trump-pompeo-philippines-15204074