Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 02:12 Hits: 6

Thousands of Cubans took part in rare protests on Sunday (Jul 11) against the government, marching through a town chanting "Down with the dictatorship" and "We want liberty".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/anti-government-protests-cuba-food-power-outage-covid-19-15202640