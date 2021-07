Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 02:12 Hits: 5

Haitian police announced on Sunday (Jul 11) that they had arrested a Haitian national "who had political objectives" in recruiting the gunmen who assassinated President Jovenel Moise last week.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/haitian-police-arrest-moise-assassination-suspect-with-political-15204190