Published on Monday, 12 July 2021

A US citizen and former top aide to Jordan’s King Abdullah II alleged he was tortured in Jordanian detention and fears for his life, his US-based lawyer said on Sunday (Jul 11), on the eve of a verdict in the high-profile sedition trial linked to a rare public rift in the kingdom’s ruling family.

