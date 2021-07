Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 04:33 Hits: 7

United States humanitarian aid is a "sinister political scheme" to put pressure on other countries, a North Korean researcher said, after suggestions from US allies such as South Korea that COVID-19 vaccines or other help could promote cooperation.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/north-korea-dismisses-us-humanitarian-aid-as-sinister-scheme-15204908