Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 05:03 Hits: 6

LOS ANGELES: Millions of people across the western United States and Canada were hit on Sunday (Jul 11) by a new round of scorching hot temperatures, with some roads closed, train traffic limited and new evacuations ordered. In Canada, with wildfires continuing to spread - including 50 more blazes ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/millions-sweltering-in-us-west-as-canada-takes-emergency-steps-15203926