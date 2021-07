Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 06:04 Hits: 5

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday (Jul 12) announced a hastily convened virtual meeting of APEC leaders this week to discuss the Asia-Pacific region's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact. Ardern is scheduled to host the annual 21-nation (APEC) ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/emergency-apec-meeting-covid-19-pm-lee-new-zealand-ardern-15204814