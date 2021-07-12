Words for Trump to live by: 'Take your fake White House seal and go play president somewhere else'

Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 00:45 Hits: 4

The day before former President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, CNN host Jim Acosta delivered the kind of spot-on analysis of Trump that will likely hold true for years to come. “Now there’s something I’d like to address. A couple of weeks ago, I compared Trump’s comeback tour to the circus, full of sideshow acts and clowns,” Acosta said Saturday on CNN Newsroom. “I later got an email from an expert on the circus industry. This person pointed out that comparison actually was not fair because unlike the chaos of Trump world, the circus is carefully composed and organized.

“It’s a great point. Comparing Trump to a clown is most definitely an insult to clowns.”

how can anyone actually believe this? pic.twitter.com/xhb1vOWtMw July 11, 2021

Acosta mentioned in his monologue the insurrection the president incited on January 6 by making unfounded claims of widespread election fraud and a class action lawsuit Trump announced against Facebook, Google, and Twitter on Wednesday at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. “Perhaps most egregious, in the weeks after the election, Big Tech blocked the social-media accounts of the sitting president,” Trump wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. “If they can do it to me, they can do it to you—and believe me, they are.”

The former president cited as examples:

”Jennifer Horton, a Michigan schoolteacher, was banned from Facebook for sharing an article questioning whether mandatory masks for young children are healthy. Later, when her brother went missing, she was unable to use Facebook to get the word out. Colorado physician Kelly Victory was deplatformed by YouTube after she made a video for her church explaining how to hold services safely. Kiyan Michael of Florida and her husband, Bobby, lost their 21-year-old son in a fatal collision caused by a twice-deported illegal alien. Facebook censored them after they posted on border security and immigration enforcement.”

The platforms are permitted to remove posts that violate their standards as long as they are acting in "good faith," as spelled out in Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. Eric Goldman, a Santa Clara University law professor, told The Associated Press he has examined more than 60 failed lawsuits taking aim at internet companies for suspending or deleting user accounts. “They’ve argued everything under the sun, including First Amendment, and they get nowhere. Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve that will give him a leg up on the dozens of lawsuits before him,” Goldman said of Trump. “I doubt it.”

The lawsuit’s claims weren’t the only ones Acosta made a mockery of as he appeared on a screen reading: "How Trump is pretending he's still the president."

"Hide the flags," Acosta said toward the start of his segment with footage of Trump kissing and hugging the flag at previous CPAC events. Then, the anchor described Trump as “the same man who gripped the Stars and Stripes” and now “won't let go of something else: the idea that he's still president."

After taking back his clown comparison, Acosta more accurately described Trump: “He’s more like one of those mask-hating customers at the grocery store. You’ve seen them, a Karen or whatever the name would be in Trump’s case. You can almost hear him saying, ‘I want to talk to the manager about the election. I want to talk to the manager of Twitter or Facebook’

“And the American people are kind of like the store manager. We have to explain, ‘well sir, you lied about the election. You incited an insurrection. You’re going to have to leave the store or we’re calling security. Please take your fake White House seal and go play president somewhere else.’”

Jim Acosta finally made a bad judgement call. He inaccurately compared the Tяump comeback to the circus. As was pointed out to Jim, that was wrong. And Jim apologized… to the circus.#JimAcostapic.twitter.com/NiD7XXyy2b July 11, 2021

