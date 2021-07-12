News Roundup: Fox News, Trump praise seditionists as Texas again attempts voting restrictions

Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 02:00 Hits: 4

In the news today: As a conservative conference in Texas welcomes a stream of January 6 seditionists, Trump and Fox News continue to paint those violent would-be topplers of government as patriots while attacking law enforcement officers who defended lawmakers that day. Texas Republicans, meanwhile, are again pushing forward with new voting restrictions.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Fascism: Fox News, Trump again boost violent January 6 seditionists as supposed heroes and patriots

• Black man arrested on $100K bond for voting, and Texas GOP advances bill making it harder to vote

• John Dean: Trump has set quite the trap for himself with lawsuit against Facebook and Twitter

• CPAC has become the place Republicans go to sit around the campfire and scare themselves sillier

• Eviction tsunami is looming despite Congress passing $46 billion in rental relief

Community Spotlight:

• Do White Senate Democrats Get It?

• When heat deaths outpace Covid deaths, will Fox tell viewers to ignore warnings and government help?

Also trending from the community:

• Republican Rep. to GOP: It was an armed insurrection. I would be careful on the side you’re taking.

• A trans, disabled election judge in Texas dismantled the GOP's voter suppression bill in two minutes

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2039306