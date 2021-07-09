The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Elsa Brings Heavy Rain To Northeastern United States

Category: World Hits: 2

Elsa Brings Heavy Rain To Northeastern United States

As Tropical Storm Elsa moves with maximum winds of 50 miles per hour on Friday, it dumped heavy rain on Long Island, New York, and other areas of the northeastern United States.

RELATED:

Elsa Becomes Hurricane as It Approaches Florida

In a morning report, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Elsa was located 90 miles southwest of Montauk Point in New York's Suffolk County. This storm was moving briskly northeastward at 31 miles per hour. 

The storm is expected to maintain this rapid track rate over the next two days and reach the Canadian Atlantic between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The area between the coast of Long Island and the Massachusetts resort town of Nantucket is under a storm warning for Elsa, with winds extending up to 160 miles outward from its center.

The meme reads, "On Thursday, several subway stations were flooded and major roads were blocked in New York, where the arrival of Storm Elsa threatened to trigger new floods on Friday."

The NHC also warned that Elsa could become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night. As it passed through the United States, this storm has left some damage. In Jacksonville (Florida), firefighters reported that one person died in his car after a tree was uprooted by the winds.

At Submarine Naval Base Kings Bay (Georgia), a tornado left a dozen people not seriously injured, although some of them were taken to medical centers for treatment.

Forecasters expect up to 6 inches of rain to fall in northern New Jersey, Long Island, and southern and central New England. This heavy rainfall could cause flooding in urban areas.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Elsa-Brings-Heavy-Rain-To-Northeastern-United-States-20210709-0007.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version