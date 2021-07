Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 19:48 Hits: 7

COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer Inc will meet with federal health officials as soon as Monday to discuss the need for a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine as it prepares to seek authorization, the company said on Sunday.

