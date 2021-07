Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 05:19 Hits: 2

A 90-year-old Belgian woman had been infected with both the alpha and beta variants of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Israel is offering a booster shot for high-risk adults. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-elderly-belgian-woman-infected-with-2-variants-at-once/a-58228186?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf