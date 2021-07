Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 11:25 Hits: 6

After weeks of a downward trend, Germany's incidence rate has now risen for the fifth day in a row. But with infection figures remaining low, politicians are arguing for remaining COVID curbs to be lifted.

