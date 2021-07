Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 14:12 Hits: 8

As the global population exceeds 7.8 billion people, some French people have made the decision not to have children – a radical choice born out of a desire to help the planet and do their part to reverse global warming.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210711-overpopulation-the-french-people-deciding-not-to-have-children-to-save-the-planet