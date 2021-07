Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 15:36 Hits: 8

MELAKA: A state exco member wants punitive action to be taken against a local councillor allegedly caught at a snooker centre with his friends during a police raid for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/11/idris-haron-wants-action-against-local-councillor-allegedly-caught-at-snooker-centre-for-sop-violation