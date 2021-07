Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 16:57 Hits: 8

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - The United States is sending a technical team to Haiti on Sunday to determine what its security and other needs are after the nation requested U.S. assistance following the assassination of its president last week, a senior U.S. official said. Read full story

