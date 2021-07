Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 17:25 Hits: 8

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania will propose on Monday expanding European Union sanctions on Belarus for sending illegal migrants across the border into the EU, its foreign affairs minister's spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/12/lithuania-to-propose-sanctions-on-belarus-for-flying-illegal-migrants-to-eu-border