Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 18:01 Hits: 8

Afghanistan has urged European countries to halt forced deportations of Afghan migrants for the next three months, as security forces battle a wave of violence triggered by a dizzying Taliban offensive.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/kabul-urges-europe-to-halt-forced-deportations-of-afghans-15200408