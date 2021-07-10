Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 19:19 Hits: 1

On Saturday, The President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen announced the European Union (EU) has completed COVID-19 vaccines distribution, making possible to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the +18 population.

Health authorities in the EU have so far distributed over 500 million doses of different COVID-19 vaccines, enabling health facilities to shoot 70 percent of the 336 million people over 18.

"It is the responsibility of the 27 EU governments to apply these vaccines to their population," said Von der Leyen, who also warned that the pandemic has not been defeated yet.

This achievement seems remarkable, especially now, when many members countries have reported major COVID-19 re-surges due to the spread of the Delta variant.

“33% increase of [#COVID19] cases across Europe [in the last 7 days]”



������



Please, please, please do what we can as individuals: ����������

Our fight against COVID-19 is not over yet https://t.co/8B2WOhyk11 July 9, 2021

In the Netherlands, the number of daily COVID-19 cases increased sevenfold, during last week reaching 7,000 new cases by Friday. Therefore, the country's Prime Minister Mark Rutte called all night clubs and restaurants to close at midnight.

Meanwhile, Malta will be the first EU member to deny entry to anyone who is not vaccinated. The measure was announced by the country's executive this week and will come into force on July 14.

The World Health Organization (WHO) called on the international community to strengthen health measures as "the world is at a dangerous pandemic point".

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The Cuban vaccines Soberana 02 and its supplement Soberana Plus have shown an efficacy of 91.2% in the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19, scientists from the island reported. pic.twitter.com/bDGy1xhPg0 July 9, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/EU-Distributes-Enough-Vaccines-To-Shoot-70-Of-Its-Population-20210710-0002.html