Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 20:42 Hits: 2

Spain's premier, whose Socialist party has been lagging in opinion polls, on Saturday reshuffled his government, unveiling a younger cabinet dominated by women that he vowed would preside over a post-Covid economic revival.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spanish-pm-unveils-younger-cabinet-dominated-by-women-15195116