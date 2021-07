Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 03:08 Hits: 3

Australia reported its first coronavirus-related death of the year on Sunday and a 2021 record 77 new cases of the virus in the state of New South Wales, which is battling an outbreak of the highly infections Delta variant.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-first-covid-19-death-highest-daily-cases-2021-15197892