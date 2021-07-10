Lauren Boebert created her own sockpuppet to like her tweets, defend her nonsense, and follow AOC

Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 20:00 Hits: 3

It’s always nice to have someone who agrees with you on every point. Someone who will take up your battles for you. And maybe someone who will like or retweet those really weird statements that were maybe just a bit to embarrassing to put your name beside. For Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, that person is Freedom Fighter aka @freedom53597835 aka Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Boebert isn’t the first Republican to be caught sockpuppeting to make her opinions seem more popular, to take secret jabs at enemies, or do whatever Boebert is doing when retweeting these posts. Not by a long shot. But there is something particularly interesting about finding out that this Republican has sockpuppet tendencies.

So, Lauren Boebert set up what’s clearly a throwaway sockpuppet account to boost her own posts, retweet some decidedly odd comments about men, and to follow Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (oh yes, Freedom Fighter follows AOC). But mostly what Boebert’s sockpuppet points out is that there’s a mystery out there that needs to be solved — and it’s all about a date.

Boebert’s sockpuppetry was discovered by comedy writer Toby Morton in a way that’s almost as hilarious as Morton’s work on South Park. In a solid Karen moment, Boebert came to chase Morton away when he was filming a bit at a location that Boebert felt was too close to her Colorado bar. During this encounter Boebert uses her phone to video Morton. But where did that video actually pop out at a time when Boebert wanted to shore up her position in an argument with Morton? From @freedom53597835.

At the moment, Boebert is still feeding posts into the burner account in a hilario-pathetic effort to prove that it’s so, so not her burner account. But, as Meidas Touch points out, the discovery of this account from Boebert only fires the starting gun for the real search—her other accounts. In particular, the Freedom Fighter account was created in February, meaning that it was created after the events of Jan. 6 and after Boebert was aware that she had been accused of leading insurgents on tours of the Capitol that were designed to show them how to subvert the building’s security.

So the question is not just: How many other such accounts does Boebert have, but what accounts did she have before January 6? Also, since Boebert has already tweeted to say “if this was really Lauren’s burner account don’t you think it would have a lot more tweets?” that opens the question of how many tweets on this account, and others, Boebert has deleted.

But it is nice to know she’s on a first name basis with herself.

Breaking: We have discovered what appears to be a burner account being used by Lauren Boebert. Here is a video from Boebert's phone of @tobymorton's cameraman who was filming outside of her restaurant in Colorado.

