Connect! Unite! Act! Show some love for our animal friends

Connect! Unite! Act! is a weekly series that seeks to create face-to-face networks in each congressional district. Groups meet regularly to socialize, but also to get out the vote, support candidates, and engage in other local political actions that help our progressive movement grow and exert influence on the powers that be. Visit us every week to see how you can get involved!

While the former president may have been the first in 130 years to not have a White House pet, here at Daily Kos we LOVE the animals in our lives! PWB Peeps composes three unique groups: Pooties (Cats), Woozles (Dogs), Birdies (Birdees) and the lovers of all three. As a society we all need some time to take to ourselves to have emotional support, and our animal friends do this without question. I’ve been fortunate to have several pets in my life—often thanks to my uncle, a veterinarian, which included dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, rats, and a gecko. During my lifetime, my parents had monkeys; I have to admit, I was too young to remember when my parents helped rescue them thanks to my uncle’s work. PWB Peeps has a long history here at Daily Kos and a unique one. One of the key rules of Daily Kos, given by Markos himself was boiled into one phrase: “Do not f*** with the pootie people”. 

Our pets can be silly, like our dog eating snap peas

Or our newest rescue dog Sophia just laying around.

We LOVE pets here. In my house and at Daily Kos in general. You can find every pet meme you are looking for and every cute shot of the animals we love. The community shares stories about our love for pets and how it is often that animals can ground us by being there for us, without question. There are few things you can love more than a good dog, cat, or any pet that occupies a place in your heart. Want to know more about PWB on Daily Kos? Head on over to their community group and start following!

Connect! Unite! Act! Show some love for our animal friendsOur CUA team is here to provide support and guidance to new and existing volunteer leaders of each regional and state group, helping them with recruiting, organizing and executing social and action events. We invite you to join in this effort to build our community. There are many ways to pitch in. If there isn't a group to join near you, please start one.
What are you working on in your local area to move our progressive agenda along?

