Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 10:19 Hits: 5

Finance ministers from the world's largest economies are now on board with the US push to fight tax havens. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said 'core agreement' reached, hopes for final agreement by October.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/g20-countries-back-global-tax-reform-says-germany-s-finance-minister/a-58224276?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf