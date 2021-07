Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 13:11 Hits: 6

With less than two weeks to go until the Summer Olympics are set to begin, Fukushima and Hokkaido have followed in the footsteps of Tokyo in barring fans from arenas.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-expands-curbs-on-olympic-spectators-as-covid-cases-rise/a-58225355?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf