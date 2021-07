Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 17:11 Hits: 5

A car bomb killed at least five and left more than half dozen injured. Al-Qaida linked al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/somalia-mogadishu-police-commander-survives-car-bomb-assassination-attempt/a-58227243?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf