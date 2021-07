Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 18:38 Hits: 6

Anhalt-Bitterfeld says it has been "paralyzed" by hackers and could be offline for a week or more. Declaring disaster gives it access to federal aid to help its citizens, restore its systems and find the perpetrators.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rural-german-district-declares-disaster-after-cyberattack/a-58227484?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf