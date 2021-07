Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 19:21 Hits: 6

In Yemen, families send their children to so-called summer camps. There, adolescents are given combat training and taught why they should fight for God. Both government forces and Houthi rebels use child soldiers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/underage-martyrs-recruiting-child-soldiers-in-yemen/a-58203651?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf