Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 14:40 Hits: 9

BUTTERWORTH: A husband and wife were found dead inside their house at Taman Kimsar here in what police believed to be a murder cum suicide incident on Saturday (July 10). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/10/couple-found-dead-at-home-in-alleged-murder-cum-suicide-in-penang