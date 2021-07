Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 14:09 Hits: 6

PARIS: Nations across the globe hit new pandemic highs and reimposed COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday (Jul 10) as the highly contagious Delta variant forced governments to put the brakes on plans to return to normality. The highly transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India, is sweeping ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-delta-variant-puts-brakes-on-return-to-normality-15194534