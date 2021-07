Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 07:41 Hits: 7

After the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haiti has asked for foreign troops to protect its ports, airports and other infrastructure. The US and UN have not announced any plans to provide military assistance.

