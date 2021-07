Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 06:24 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has denied a viral message claiming that they are allowing off-label usage of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat Covid-19. Read full story

