Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 00:20 Hits: 5

MIAMI: The death toll from the collapse of an apartment building in Florida has risen to 79, after 14 bodies were recovered from the rubble, authorities said on Friday (Jul 9). "It is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very, very deeply," said Miami-Dade county mayor ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/florida-miami-condo-tower-death-toll-rises-79-cat-returned-15191992