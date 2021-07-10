News roundup: Allies, liars, backtracking, screwing over women, and fixing tech

Category: World Hits: 6
Today in the news: Calls coming to get our allies from Afghanistan out as soon as possible. Republicans and their media allies can’t stop lying about vaccines. Toyota finally reversed its despicable decision to donate money to elected insurrectionists. Texas restricted abortion … and then some. President Biden continues to take actions to help American workers.
Some of the things you may have missed:
Advocates continue calls urging Biden admin to evacuate Afghan allies as soon as possible
Republicans push a claim they know is not just false, but deadly, because hate is all they've got
Toyota halts donations to GOP seditionists under threat of an ad campaign highlighting its donations
Texas doesn't want to enforce its new abortion law, it wants your neighbors to do that
Biden signs sweeping anti-trust executive order to make life fairer for American workers, consumers
And from the community:
Black Kos, week In review: The African American who introduced inoculations to the Western World
Arizona Senate will recount the Cyber Ninja's recount, two lawsuits want to know WTF is going on
