Thursday, 08 July 2021

Belarus has blocked the website of the country's oldest newspaper and raided the offices of several regional newspapers as authorities moved to silence nonstate media outlets critical of Alyaksandr Lukashenka amid a continuing crackdown on dissent following the strongman's reelection last year that the opposition and the West say was fraudulent.

