Nora AlMatrooshi, UAE's first female astronaut: 'This is a huge responsibility'

Nora AlMatrooshi is making history: at just 28 years old, she is the first ever female Emirati astronaut. It's a childhood dream come true that she also sees as a "huge responsibility" as she'll be representing her country and her people. She tells us how she was selected from more than 4,000 applicants in the UAE and is now training at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre's base.

