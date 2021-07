Category: World Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 07:48 Hits: 6

Fiji has announced plans to make the coronavirus vaccine compulsory for all workers as it battles a runaway outbreak of the Delta variant, with the prime minister issuing a blunt message: "no jabs, no job".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fiji-covid-19-vaccination-compulsory-jobs-15185468