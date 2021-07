Category: World Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 00:11 Hits: 5

Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards have exchanged fire along the Central Asian states' disputed border, leaving one Kyrgyz soldier dead and another wounded in an incident each side blamed on the other.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kyrgyz-tajik-border-shooting-/31349616.html