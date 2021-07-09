'Literally killing his audience': Viewers shocked after Tucker Carlson links COVID vaccines to eugenics

Category: World Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 01:30 Hits: 6

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday shocked observers when he linked the push to get people vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to eugenics.

During a lengthy rant, Carlson said that allowing the government to push Americans to take the vaccine could lead to a mass eugenics program.

"Can HHS force you to take antibiotics for your TB?" he asked rhetorically. "How about Xanax for your anxiety... And while we're at it, why are we letting irresponsible, defective people reproduce? Vagrants, mental patients, even QAnon people, all are allowed to have children. Why don't we sterilize them? Sound crazy? It's happened before on a huge scale."

There are many problems with Carlson's claims.

First, the government is not physically forcing anyone to take the vaccine but is rather working to mount a door-to-door campaign in areas with low vaccination rates to convince Americans to get their shots if they haven't already.

Additionally, the entire point of getting people vaccinated is they can remain alive so they have the opportunity reproduce in the future -- in other words, the exact opposite of forced sterilization.

Carlson's rant set off a wave of condemnation -- check out some reactions below.

He’s literally killing his audience. How much darker can this show get? https://t.co/KhirPozJp7 1625789634.0









Arfggghhhggh Every night. Every single damn night. https://t.co/uBaWlH44rg 1625789707.0





Hey @LeaderMcConnell perhaps this is why people are hesitant to vaccinate. https://t.co/N7dP2DinFb 1625789944.0





On Fox News, the First Amendment is now joining the Second Amendment as part of the Conservative Death Cult. https://t.co/325IWtsgQX 1625789871.0





We’ve now come full circle from the time Tucker said it was eugenics for the vaccine to not be distributed fast eno… https://t.co/2A1y4aaGD5 1625790097.0

