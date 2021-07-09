The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Biden To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan by August 31

Category: World Hits: 5

Biden To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan by August 31

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday a total withdraw of the troops in Afghanistan by August 31. This, as the U.S. ends its 20 years of war and several analysts forecasts that Taliban forces, the ultimate enemy who is currently expanding, will overthrow the government in the capital Kabul within six months.

RELATED:

NATO Initiates Full Withdrawal From Afghanistan

"The United States did what we went to do in Afghanistan: get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and get Osama bin Laden," Biden said. "We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build," the U.S. President added as the country is left more devastated and impoverished.

Moreover, Biden said it has no intentions "to send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation to achieve a different outcome. The United States cannot afford to remain tethered to policies created in response to a world as it was 20 years ago."

Nonetheless, Biden said that the U.S. will continue to provide  "funding and assistance" to the country as they have "provided advanced weaponry" already.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Biden-To-Withdraw-Troops-From-Afghanistan-by-August-31-20210708-0017.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version