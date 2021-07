Category: World Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 07:52 Hits: 5

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is concerned about increased nuclear activities by Iran which threaten regional security, a Saudi foreign ministry official said, after Tehran started the process of producing enriched uranium metal. Read full story

