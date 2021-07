Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 19:44 Hits: 2

A plane with nine people on board has crashed outside Orebro, Sweden, with police confirming several were killed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/small-sky-diving-plane-crashes-in-sweden/a-58210798?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf