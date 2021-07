Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 21:39 Hits: 7

The assassination of President Moise tops off a crisis that has been smoldering in the Caribbean state for years. Politicians and organized crime gangs are equally responsible for Haiti's problems.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/haiti-violence-and-politics-culminate-in-jovenel-moise-s-assassination/a-58206733?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf