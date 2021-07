Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 22:01 Hits: 8

The chancellor welcomed President Mohamed Bazoum to Berlin, praising the good things his country was doing while underscoring the difficult challenges it faced — not least the terrorism that dominates the Sahel region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/merkel-promises-continued-support-for-niger/a-58211326?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf