Sam Astley, a 24-year-old technology buyer, turned down the chance to see England beat Denmark at Wembley to donate stem cells at a London hospital. But now, after a social media campaign, he is going to Sunday's final.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/england-fan-skipped-euro-2020-semi-to-donate-stem-cells/a-58211882?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf