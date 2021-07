Category: World Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 07:21 Hits: 7

In a preliminary study released Wednesday, scientists said the heat wave that swept across Western North America in late June, killing hundreds of people, would have been “virtually impossible” without climate change. But researchers are still struggling to explain such a spike in temperatures.

