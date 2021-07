Category: World Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 06:26 Hits: 6

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, floated in the past as a potential future prime minister, told a news conference on Friday that she had "no intention at all" to return to national politics. Read full story

